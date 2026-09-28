Akasa Air assures flights safe after Boeing flags software issue
Business
Akasa Air is reassuring travelers that their flights are safe, even though Boeing flagged a software issue affecting automated flight guidance on some 737 Max aircraft during a specific landing scenario.
The airline says it's working closely with Boeing to sort things out and promises all flights will keep running safely under current regulations.
Akasa Air orders 226 planes
Akasa isn't letting this glitch slow it down. It has grown to 43 Boeing 737 Max jets since starting up in 2022 and has ordered another 226 planes for the next decade.
It's aiming for a big capacity boost by March 2027, staying focused on safety and smooth operations as it expands.