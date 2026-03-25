Akasa Air hits 25 million passenger milestone in just over 42 months
Akasa Air just hit a big milestone, flying over 25 million passengers since launching in August 2022.
They pulled this off in just over 42 months, making them the quickest Indian airline ever to reach that number.
It's a clear sign of how fast they're growing and how much they focus on keeping things reliable and customer-friendly.
Akasa's growth story
Right now, Akasa runs 35 aircraft and has placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, with the majority scheduled for delivery over the next six years.
They cover 32 destinations (including six international spots), so your travel options keep growing.
Plus, they're making flying friendlier by letting over 10,000 pets travel with their owners and serving up millions of meals through Cafe Akasa, showing they're serious about comfort and little extras that matter.