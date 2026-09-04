Akasa Air launches direct Mumbai to Hanoi flights Friday morning

This new route runs four times a week and taps into the growing travel buzz between India and Vietnam: think more tourism and business trips.

Akasa now connects 29 domestic and seven international cities, including Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, Phuket, and Hanoi.

Since starting in 2022, they have flown over 30 million passengers and are not slowing down. They have already ordered 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to keep growing.