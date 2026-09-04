Akasa Air launches direct Mumbai to Hanoi flights Friday morning
Business
Akasa Air just launched direct Mumbai-Hanoi flights, now flying directly from Mumbai to Hanoi, Vietnam.
The first flight took off early Friday morning, marking a big step for the young Indian airline as it expands beyond domestic skies.
Akasa Air flown over 30 million passengers
This new route runs four times a week and taps into the growing travel buzz between India and Vietnam: think more tourism and business trips.
Akasa now connects 29 domestic and seven international cities, including Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, Phuket, and Hanoi.
Since starting in 2022, they have flown over 30 million passengers and are not slowing down. They have already ordered 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to keep growing.