Akasa Air launches SkyCadet with Skynex Aero, Dunes Aviation Academy
Business
Akasa Air just kicked off SkyCadet, a new pilot training program created with Skynex Aero and Dunes Aviation Academy.
It's designed to help future pilots get hands-on experience, learn aviation basics, and prep for airline jobs, all while following DGCA rules and global standards.
Three-step program includes Boeing 737 MAX
SkyCadet takes you through three steps: ground school (where you learn theory like air regulations), CPL flight training (real flying practice), and type rating on Boeing 737 MAX (advanced jet operations).
With India's need for pilots set to skyrocket by 2035, Akasa Air hopes this program will build a strong pipeline of skilled pros ready for the fast-growing aviation scene.