Akasa Air pauses Noida-Navi Mumbai flights, restart planned October 1
Akasa Air has hit pause on its direct flights between Noida and Navi Mumbai airports, just two weeks after launching the route.
It was the only airline flying nonstop between these two brand-new airports.
Akasa says this is all about network optimization, but don't worry, it plans to restart flights from October 1, 2026.
Access issues spur Akasa route changes
Turns out, getting to both Noida and Navi Mumbai airports isn't easy: think limited metro or train options, pricey taxis, and high airport fees.
Because of this low demand, Akasa shifted its focus: it added more daily flights between Mumbai and Noida instead and dropped its new Bengaluru-Noida route too.
Meanwhile, other airlines like IndiGo are still betting big on Noida despite earlier concerns about costs and accessibility.