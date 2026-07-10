Akasa Air pauses Noida-Navi Mumbai flights, restart planned October 1

Access issues spur Akasa route changes

Turns out, getting to both Noida and Navi Mumbai airports isn't easy: think limited metro or train options, pricey taxis, and high airport fees.

Because of this low demand, Akasa shifted its focus: it added more daily flights between Mumbai and Noida instead and dropped its new Bengaluru-Noida route too.

Meanwhile, other airlines like IndiGo are still betting big on Noida despite earlier concerns about costs and accessibility.