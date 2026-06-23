Akasa Air plans 30% FY27 capacity increase across India

Akasa posted 37% operating revenue rise

Even with challenges like rising fuel prices and conflicts in West Asia, Akasa pulled off a 37% rise in operating revenue and expanded its flight capacity by 30% in the 2025-26 fiscal year (FY2025-26, year to March 2026).

CFO Ankur Goel says the airline is well capitalized to handle these bumps and is sticking to its plan for steady growth, expecting total capacity growth of 30-40% over the next 4-5 years.

Plus, they aim to increase capacity in the current financial year (FY2026-27/FY27).