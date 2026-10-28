Akasa Air raises pilots' pay up to 20% Jan 2027
Business
Akasa Air just announced a major pay bump for its pilots: salaries will go up by up to 20% starting January 2027.
The move comes as Akasa gears up to grow its fleet and add more routes.
Akasa Air bolsters pilot work benefits
Along with the salary hike, pilots will get higher minimum guaranteed flying hours (now 50 hours per month) and extra annual leave to help with work-life balance.
Akasa is also planning new pilot bases in Cochin and Kolkata, plus flexible work schedules, all part of making life better for its crew as the airline expands.