Akasa Air starts daily Delhi Visakhapatnam service from Bhogapuram
Business
Akasa Air just rolled out daily direct flights between Visakhapatnam and Delhi, flying from ASR International Airport at Bhogapuram.
This move is all about making travel easier for everyone, from students and tourists to business travelers and folks visiting family.
With Akasa now in the mix as the third airline on this route, you get more seats and flexible timings.
Delhi Visakhapatnam timings, tourism boost expected
Flights leave Delhi at 5:55am (arriving in Visakhapatnam by 8:20 a.m.) and head back from Visakhapatnam at 9:05am (reaching Delhi by 11:30 a.m.).
Kanwarbir Singh Kalra, CEO of GVIAL, called this a big step for better regional connections.
Plus, with competitive fares expected, these flights should give tourism a nice boost, while giving travelers more options than ever.