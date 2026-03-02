Akasa Air has suspended flights to these Middle Eastern destinations
What's the story
Akasa Air has suspended all its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh on March 3. The decision comes after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend. The airline said that the status of these flights will be updated in accordance with the prevailing situation.
Passenger options
Full refund or free rescheduling offered
Akasa Air has offered its passengers a choice between a full refund or free rescheduling of their travel plans for all bookings made to/from the affected cities until March 7. This move comes as part of the airline's effort to accommodate those whose travel plans have been disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in the region.
Global impact
Other international airlines affected
The conflict has affected several other airlines as well. Aegean Airlines has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut through March 3. Air France-KLM has canceled Air France flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh through March 3. Meanwhile, KLM's flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh may be disrupted through March 6, and Tel Aviv flights are suspended.
Ongoing disruptions
Qatar Airways temporarily suspends Doha flights
Singapore Airlines has canceled its flights to and from Dubai through March 7. Its low-cost carrier Scoot has also suspended its Jeddah routes until the same date. Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended its Doha flights due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Turkish Airlines has canceled some of its flights to/from several Middle Eastern destinations and advised customers to check their website for updates on flight status amid this ongoing conflict.