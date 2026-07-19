Akasa Air to raise 1,000cr and increase authorized share capital

Akasa Air is gearing up to raise ₹1,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt as it looks to grow bigger and handle challenges from the West Asia conflict.

The airline just got shareholder approval to bump up its authorized share capital from ₹171.5 crore to ₹197.5 crore.

This new round of funding comes after a previous ₹1,200 crore raise last August, with the money coming in through private placement of special shares.