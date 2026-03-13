Akasa Air to set up MRO facility at Jewar airport Business Mar 13, 2026

Akasa Air is teaming up with Noida International Airport to open its very first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

This move not only marks a big milestone for the airline, founded by Vinay Dube, but also gives India's aviation sector a boost by bringing advanced aircraft servicing closer to home.