Akasa Air to set up MRO facility at Jewar airport
Business
Akasa Air is teaming up with Noida International Airport to open its very first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
This move not only marks a big milestone for the airline, founded by Vinay Dube, but also gives India's aviation sector a boost by bringing advanced aircraft servicing closer to home.
NIA CEO Christoph Schnellmann spoke about the partnership
The new MRO hub means more local jobs, better skill-building opportunities, and less reliance on sending planes abroad for repairs.
NIA CEO Christoph Schnellmann said the partnership strongly endorses the airport's vision to become a leading aviation and MRO hub.