Akash Ambani announces Jio Platforms 100 million home broadband plan
Jio Platforms is gearing up to roll out home broadband to 100 million homes across India.
Announced by Akash Ambani at its IPO press conference, this marks a big shift for Jio as it looks beyond mobile and aims to make high-speed internet more accessible and affordable for everyone.
Jio targets banking and insurance services
Jio already has 530 million users and just celebrated its 10th birthday. Now, it's planning to boost home coverage from 40 million to 100 million homes in nearly every corner of India, spanning 19,000 PIN codes.
It's also eyeing growth in digital services for businesses like banking and insurance, and even wants to partner with global telecom companies using its own tech stack.
Ambani said, "The mission of Jio is to connect every Indian home, every Indian citizen and every Indian enterprise with the highest quality and most affordable digital services."