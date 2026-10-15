Akash Ambani announces Jio Platforms 100 million home broadband plan

Jio already has 530 million users and just celebrated its 10th birthday. Now, it's planning to boost home coverage from 40 million to 100 million homes in nearly every corner of India, spanning 19,000 PIN codes.

It's also eyeing growth in digital services for businesses like banking and insurance, and even wants to partner with global telecom companies using its own tech stack.

Ambani said, "The mission of Jio is to connect every Indian home, every Indian citizen and every Indian enterprise with the highest quality and most affordable digital services."