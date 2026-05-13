Akash Ambani named Jio Platforms managing director before IPO filing

Jio Platforms valued at $133B

Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, has been part of Reliance Jio since 2014, after graduating from Brown University.

He moved up from nonexecutive director to chairman in 2022, and now steps into the managing director role (pending shareholder approval).

Also joining the board is Zia Jaydev Mody as an independent director.

On the business side, Jio Platforms pulled in ₹1.72 trillion revenue in FY26 thanks to more subscribers and broadband growth, with analysts valuing Jio Platforms at $133 billion ahead of its planned public listing.