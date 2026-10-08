Akash Ambani reveals Jio pre-6G satellite stack at Mobile Congress
Business
At India Mobile Congress 2026, Jio's Akash Ambani revealed the company is developing a homegrown satellite technology stack and filing early patents in the pre-6G space.
The goal? To boost India's standing in next-gen telecom and bring smarter, AI-powered voice and data services to users.
Jio backs India 10% 6G patents
Jio wants India to claim 10% of all 6G patents worldwide, matching the Prime Minister's vision for 6G leadership.
Their active role at this week's Mobile Congress in Delhi shows they're serious about shaping the future of connectivity, from better AI integration to major leaps in both satellite and mobile networks.