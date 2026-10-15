Akash Ambani says Jio will deliver 6G via software update
Business
Jio is planning to bring 6G to India simply through a software update: no new towers are needed.
At the Jio Platforms's IPO press event, managing director Akash Ambani shared that their current network is already set for this leap.
He summed it up: "Jio's first mission is to democratize technology to benefit Indians. 6G is on our horizon."
Jio Platforms's network and October IPO
With more than 360,000 towers and over 1 million route kilometers of fiber already in place, Jio can roll out 6G without major construction hassles.
On top of that, Jio Platforms's big IPO drops October 21, with shares listing soon after.