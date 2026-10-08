Akash Ambani urges homegrown tech, Narendra Modi warns deepfakes
Business
At the India Mobile Congress, Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio chairman, said it's time for India to build its own tech stack and make digital solutions the most affordable for a billion users in India.
He emphasized Jio's mission to reach over a billion users with cost-effective technology.
Prime Minister Modi also joined in, highlighting the urgent need for global teamwork to fight digital fraud and deepfakes.
Reliance Jio satellite progress, IPO responsibility
Ambani shared that Jio is making progress with satellite communication, moving ahead on regulatory approvals after demoing its tech to the minister.
He also called Jio's upcoming IPO "a great responsibility," since it will be Reliance's first public issue in 30 years, a big step into a new era for the company.