Akshaya Tritiya gold shoppers choose coins as prices hit records
Business
Gold buying took a hit this Akshaya Tritiya as prices shot up to record highs.
Instead of splurging on jewelry, consumers shifted toward gold coins, mainly because they're easier to sell if needed.
So, while fewer folks bought jewelry, overall spending still climbed thanks to those steep prices.
Jewelers's discounts fail to lift demand
With gold hitting $5,594.82 per ounce, even discounts from jewelers couldn't boost demand much, except in a few southern states.
The World Gold Council says jewelry sales dropped by 24% in 2025, but investment in gold actually rose by 17%, showing that price-conscious buyers might be spreading out their purchases instead of waiting for festival deals.