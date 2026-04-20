Akshaya Tritiya gold surge shifts buyers to coins, investment purchases Business Apr 20, 2026

This Akshaya Tritiya, gold prices were so high that shoppers switched things up. Many went for coins and lightweight jewelry instead of the usual heavy pieces.

Even though fewer items were sold, people spent more overall, focusing on investment buys.

As Amit Modak from PN Gadgil and Sons put it, "The sharp rally in prices has curbed jewelry demand in volume terms, even though spending has increased due to elevated prices,"