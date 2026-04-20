Akshaya Tritiya sees around 20 metric tons of gold sold

PN Gadgil Jewellers ₹251cr single-day revenue

PN Gadgil Jewellers saw their revenue soar by 80% from last year, hitting ₹251 crore in a single day.

Kalyan Jewellers made quick buys even easier by teaming up with Swiggy Instamart for last-minute purchases.

Meanwhile, younger shoppers are leaning toward lighter, practical jewelry, and diamond-studded pieces in 9k, 14k, and 18k categories are having a moment too.