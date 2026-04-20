Akshaya Tritiya sees around 20 metric tons of gold sold
Business
Gold got a lot more affordable on Friday, and people across India didn't waste time: sales shot up to around 20 metric tons for Akshaya Tritiya.
With prices dropping to ₹138,916 per 10gm, everyone from seasoned buyers to first-timers jumped in to grab some gold.
PN Gadgil Jewellers ₹251cr single-day revenue
PN Gadgil Jewellers saw their revenue soar by 80% from last year, hitting ₹251 crore in a single day.
Kalyan Jewellers made quick buys even easier by teaming up with Swiggy Instamart for last-minute purchases.
Meanwhile, younger shoppers are leaning toward lighter, practical jewelry, and diamond-studded pieces in 9k, 14k, and 18k categories are having a moment too.