Alaya by Stage3 secures seed funding from LC Nueva AIF

Alaya by Stage3 targets 50cr ARR

The brand is aiming big: ₹50 crore in annual recurring revenue over the next two years.

They're planning to use this funding for better warehousing, more inventory for upcoming collections, and smarter demand forecasting thanks to AI.

With international expansion already underway and even an Alaya Kids line launched, CEO Himanshi Kamra says tackling operational challenges is key right now.

Plus, another bigger funding round is coming later this year as they keep growing.