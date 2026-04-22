Alaya by Stage3 secures seed funding from LC Nueva AIF
Alaya By Stage3, the Indian ethnic wear brand you might've seen on Nykaa Fashion or Amazon, just secured new seed funding led by LC Nueva AIF with participation from a Delhi-based HNI/angel investor.
The money is set to ramp up their operations and supply chain, with a focus on deepening AI integration across the business ahead of peak festive demand.
Alaya by Stage3 targets 50cr ARR
The brand is aiming big: ₹50 crore in annual recurring revenue over the next two years.
They're planning to use this funding for better warehousing, more inventory for upcoming collections, and smarter demand forecasting thanks to AI.
With international expansion already underway and even an Alaya Kids line launched, CEO Himanshi Kamra says tackling operational challenges is key right now.
Plus, another bigger funding round is coming later this year as they keep growing.