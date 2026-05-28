Albert Manifold fired as BP chairman calls accusations 'lies'
Business
Albert Manifold, who was just fired as BP's chairman after less than a year in the role, says all the accusations against him are "lies."
He's also not happy that those making claims stayed anonymous. According to Manifold, no concerns were raised about his conduct while he was in charge.
Albert Manifold defends skipping private jets
BP's board removed him.
Manifold defended his leadership style: he skipped private jets and fancy perks, preferring to brew his own coffee and grab lunch from a local cafe.
He called the situation unprecedented in his 40-year career but said he respects the board's decision, even though he insists their concerns aren't true.