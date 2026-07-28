Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares rise after FDA approves prucalopride tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals saw its shares climb after getting final US Food and Drug Administration approval to sell Prucalopride tablets (1 mg and 2 mg) in the US.
The tablets help adults manage chronic idiopathic constipation and are considered equivalent to Takeda's Motegrity.
This win gives Alembic a boost in the competitive pharma market.
Alembic US clearances total 245
This approval brings Alembic's total US Food and Drug Administration clearances to 245, showing steady progress in the American market.
The company says the drug's reference market was worth about $100 million for the 12 months ended March 2026.
The US remains Alembic's biggest international growth driver, with recent launches helping push its US formulations quarterly revenue up by 11% to ₹564 crore, even as its stock has bounced back 4.3% this past month.