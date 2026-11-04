Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock jumps 20% after Q2 FY27 results
Alembic Pharmaceuticals's stock shot up 20% on Wednesday, November 4, after the company posted some seriously strong numbers for Q2 FY27.
Shares opened at ₹809.90, peaked at ₹965, and were trading 13.49% higher at ₹912.65 a piece at around 3.10pm up nearly 13.49% from the last close.
Alembic net profit ₹335 cr
Alembic's net profit soared 81.1% to ₹335 crore, with revenue up 36.3% to ₹2,603 crore and better profit margins too.
The company credits this growth to strong sales in the US (thanks to new products and higher volumes) and steady gains in India's chronic therapies market.
As Managing Director Pranav Amin put it, these results reflect "We delivered another quarter of strong, broad-based growth and improved profitability, reflecting consistent execution across markets."