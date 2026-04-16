Alembic Pharmaceuticals wins FDA approval for generic methotrexate injections
Business
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic methotrexate injection, available in two vial sizes.
This medicine is used to treat certain cancers, like acute lymphoblastic leukemia and breast cancer, as well as autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.
The news gave Alembic's shares a nice 1.8% boost on Thursday.
Alembic reaches 236 US ANDA approvals
This approval means Alembic's version matches up with Hospira Inc.'s original drug.
With this win, Alembic now has 236 US Food and Drug Administration Abbreviated New Drug Application approvals (218 of them final), helping the company build a stronger presence in the competitive US generics market, a big focus area for Indian pharma right now.