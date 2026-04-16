Alembic Pharmaceuticals wins FDA approval for generic methotrexate injections Business Apr 16, 2026

Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic methotrexate injection, available in two vial sizes.

This medicine is used to treat certain cancers, like acute lymphoblastic leukemia and breast cancer, as well as autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The news gave Alembic's shares a nice 1.8% boost on Thursday.