Alembic Pharmaceuticals wins US FDA approval for generic tretinoin cream
Business
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic tretinoin cream, which is used to treat acne.
This version matches up with the well-known Retin-A cream 0.05%, so it's expected to work just as well.
Alembic can enter $76 million US market
The US market for tretinoin cream is worth about $76 million a year, so this approval lets Alembic offer a more affordable option and expand its lineup in skin care.
For anyone dealing with acne, more choices are always good news.