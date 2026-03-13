Alert! Income Tax Department warns of phishing scam
The Income Tax Department is warning taxpayers about a new wave of phishing emails, texts, and calls pretending to be about your 2025-26 tax returns.
Scammers are trying to trick people with fake refund issues or assessment problems, hoping you'll click shady links or share personal info.
The message? Stay alert and don't fall for it.
How to identify fake messages
These fake messages use urgent phrases like "refund pending" or "urgent action required," often with bad spelling and links that look almost like the real income tax website.
They'll ask for details like your PAN, OTPs, or bank info; stuff you should never share.
Even e-PAN download frauds have been spotted.
What to do if you receive such messages
Always double-check any tax message on the official portal (incometax.gov.in).
Legitimate emails will end with @incometax.gov.in: anything else is a red flag.
Never give out passwords or click random links.
If something feels off, report it right away at webmanager@incometax.gov.in and cc incident@cert-in.org.in.