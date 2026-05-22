Alex and Leila Hormozi, minds behind Acquisition, announce 1st pregnancy
entrepreneur power couple Alex and Leila Hormozi, the minds behind Acquisition, just revealed they're having their first child.
They shared maternity photos and reflected on this new chapter, saying, "Life has been a series of interconnected wild rides for us. From the highest highs to the lowest lows," the happy couple tells PEOPLE. "Welcoming this baby into the world will bring its share of both, and we're here for all of it."
Hormozis hold onesie and express gratitude
Married since 2017, Alex and Leila posed in matching Acquisition shirts with jeans and flannels, Leila showing off her bump while Alex placed his hands lovingly on her stomach.
They also held up a tiny baby onesie, clearly excited about becoming parents.
The couple expressed deep gratitude for this milestone: "We have no room left for any feeling besides unending and perpetual gratitude."