Alex and Leila Hormozi, minds behind Acquisition, announce 1st pregnancy Business May 22, 2026

entrepreneur power couple Alex and Leila Hormozi, the minds behind Acquisition, just revealed they're having their first child.

They shared maternity photos and reflected on this new chapter, saying, "Life has been a series of interconnected wild rides for us. From the highest highs to the lowest lows," the happy couple tells PEOPLE. "Welcoming this baby into the world will bring its share of both, and we're here for all of it."