Alex Karp said Palantir job outweighs Ivy League degree
Business
Palantir CEO Alex Karp said during a 2025 earnings call he thinks landing a job at Palantir is more valuable than graduating from top Ivy League schools.
According to Karp, once you're in, your degree doesn't matter.
This comes as more people question whether college is worth the huge debt.
Palantir shifts to merit hiring model
Palantir is shifting to merit-based hiring, focusing on skills rather than diplomas.
Their Meritocracy Fellowship even lets talented high school graduates join without a college degree if they have strong test scores.
The company also plans to boost efficiency by cutting 500 jobs and using artificial intelligence for growth, all while aiming for higher revenue.