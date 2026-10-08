Alexandr Wang, Meta Chief AI Officer, behind Muse overtook ChatGPT
Alexandr Wang, 29, is Meta's Chief AI Officer and the brains behind Muse, the AI assistant app that quickly climbed Apple's US App Store rankings, overtaking ChatGPT.
Muse can handle everything from emails to online shopping and has even overtaken ChatGPT in Apple's rankings.
Meta's stock rose nearly 20% since Muse's early-September debut, thanks in part to Wang's social media use and memes to spread the word.
Meta invested $14.3B in Scale AI
Wang grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and dropped out of MIT at 19 to co-found Scale AI, a company that prepares data for artificial intelligence.
After Scale AI made him a self-made billionaire, Meta invested $14.3 billion in the startup last year and brought Wang on board to lead its AI projects.
Since then, he's launched new tools like Muse Spark as part of Meta's big push into AI.