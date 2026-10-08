Alexandr Wang, Meta Chief AI Officer, behind Muse overtook ChatGPT

Alexandr Wang, 29, is Meta's Chief AI Officer and the brains behind Muse, the AI assistant app that quickly climbed Apple's US App Store rankings, overtaking ChatGPT.

Muse can handle everything from emails to online shopping and has even overtaken ChatGPT in Apple's rankings.

Meta's stock rose nearly 20% since Muse's early-September debut, thanks in part to Wang's social media use and memes to spread the word.