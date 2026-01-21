Alibaba and China's nuclear giant join forces to power AI with nuclear energy
Alibaba is teaming up with China National Nuclear Power Co. to pursue cooperation that could include energy generation, though the companies did not specify the exact scope of their partnership or operations.
Their new joint venture, registered with 250 million yuan ($35.9 million), was established this week.
This move comes as China races to boost both its nuclear energy and AI tech—two things it sees as key for the future.
Why does this matter?
AI needs tons of energy, and Alibaba's partnership could make data centers cleaner and more reliable by tapping into nuclear power.
It's also part of China's bigger push to expand its nuclear energy capacity.
For anyone interested in how tech giants are trying to solve energy challenges—and what that means for the next wave of AI—this is one story worth watching.