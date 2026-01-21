Alibaba and China's nuclear giant join forces to power AI with nuclear energy Business Jan 21, 2026

Alibaba is teaming up with China National Nuclear Power Co. to pursue cooperation that could include energy generation, though the companies did not specify the exact scope of their partnership or operations.

Their new joint venture, registered with 250 million yuan ($35.9 million), was established this week.

This move comes as China races to boost both its nuclear energy and AI tech—two things it sees as key for the future.