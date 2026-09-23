Alibaba expands AI cloud regions in Turkey, Finland and Netherlands
Alibaba is stepping up its AI game by rolling out new cloud regions in Turkey, Finland, and the Netherlands over the next year.
This move is all about keeping pace with US tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet Inc. while boosting its ability to provide localized cloud and AI services for users across Europe and the Middle East.
Alibaba targets 20GW data centers
The expansion doesn't stop there; Alibaba's also boosting its data center presence in places like Malaysia, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, France, and Hong Kong.
They recently opened new facilities in Brazil and France to help local businesses tap into advanced AI tools.
At its Apsara conference, Alibaba showed off powerful new AI chips as part of a plan to build a massive 20-gigawatt data center network by 2032, a project that could bring in more than $160 billion in external cloud revenue if all goes well.