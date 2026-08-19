Alibaba Hong Kong shares jump 34% outpacing Tencent before earnings

What's behind the hype? Alibaba has doubled down on AI: think Qwen generative models, cloud services, and its own chips.

This strategy has boosted user engagement and reassured investors, despite some profit pressure from all that spending.

Analysts are expecting an 8.4% revenue boost, the fastest growth Alibaba's seen in almost three years.

Plus, with a 37% market share in the fourth quarter of 2025 (way ahead of Huawei and Tencent), Alibaba is looking tough to beat in the tech race.