Alibaba Q4 revenue up 3% on cloud, e-commerce growth
Alibaba just posted a 3% jump in fourth-quarter revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, mainly because its cloud services and e-commerce sales are on the rise.
Local government subsidies helped too, especially with electronics trade-ins.
After the news dropped, Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares went up more than 2% before markets opened.
Cloud revenue jumps 38% to ¥41.63bn
Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group saw a big 38% surge in revenue, hitting 41.63 billion yuan ($6.13 billion). That's even better than analysts expected.
The division's AI tools for editing docs and transcribing meetings are getting popular with businesses.
Still, total quarterly revenue landed at 243.38 billion yuan ($35.84 billion), just shy of forecasts due to Alibaba's international e-commerce business lagging.
China e-commerce sales reach ¥122.22bn
In China, e-commerce sales reached 122.22 billion yuan, beating predictions despite tough times like low consumer confidence and higher living costs from fuel prices.