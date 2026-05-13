Alibaba Q4 revenue up 3% on cloud, e-commerce growth Business May 13, 2026

Alibaba just posted a 3% jump in fourth-quarter revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, mainly because its cloud services and e-commerce sales are on the rise.

Local government subsidies helped too, especially with electronics trade-ins.

After the news dropped, Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares went up more than 2% before markets opened.