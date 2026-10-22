Alibaba stock falls 6.1% on Chinese regulators' product quality push
Alibaba's stock slid 6.1% on Thursday, its steepest drop in nearly two months, after Chinese regulators demanded e-commerce giants step up their game on product quality and consumer protection.
The news didn't just hit Alibaba: Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also fell 3%, and the tech-heavy Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 4.7%.
Offshore 90-day trust deadline pressures investors
Regulators called in Alibaba and rivals like JD.com for a meeting about tightening standards, while investors faced extra pressure as a 90-day grace period for offshore trusts expired on October 22.
That deadline led some market participants to link recent stake sales by major shareholders to the tax deadline, adding to market jitters.
On top of that, there's growing concern over how much these companies are spending, fierce competition, and heavy investments in AI, all making things trickier for China's e-commerce scene right now.