Alibaba's Qwen 3.8-Max outperforms GPT-5.6 Sol and Gemini 3.1 Pro
Alibaba just dropped Qwen 3.8-Max, its latest AI model, and it's making waves by outperforming OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol and Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro on a series of benchmarks, across text, coding, and multi-step long-horizon agentic capabilities.
With 2.4 trillion parameters, it's both powerful.
Alibaba to release Qwen weights
Qwen 3.8-Max is built for big tasks (think text, coding, and multi-step long horizon agentic capabilities) but scales to 2.4 trillion parameters.
Alibaba plans to release the model weights so companies can run it on-premise and on-device, a move shaking up the usual closed approach of US tech giants.
Meanwhile, as AI costs skyrocket for companies like Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, efficient models like this could be a game changer for keeping budgets in check.