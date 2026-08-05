Alibaba's Qwen 3.8-Max outperforms GPT-5.6 Sol and Gemini 3.1 Pro

Qwen 3.8-Max is built for big tasks (think text, coding, and multi-step long horizon agentic capabilities) but scales to 2.4 trillion parameters.

Alibaba plans to release the model weights so companies can run it on-premise and on-device, a move shaking up the usual closed approach of US tech giants.

Meanwhile, as AI costs skyrocket for companies like Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, efficient models like this could be a game changer for keeping budgets in check.