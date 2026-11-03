Alkem Laboratories appoints Amrut Naik CEO starting November 11 2026
Business
Alkem Laboratories just announced Amrut Naik as its new CEO, starting November 11, 2026.
The board picked him after a formal recommendation.
Naik has 26+ years' pharma experience
Naik is not new to the pharma world: he has 26-plus years of experience across branded medications, generics, and biologics.
With both bachelor's and master's degrees in pharmaceutical science, plus a PhD (Tech) in pharmacology, Alkem clearly trusts him to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.