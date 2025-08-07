All Time Plastics IPO: GMP, key details

Founded in 1971, All Time Plastics makes everyday plastic products like kitchenware, bathware, and storage solutions. Most of its business comes from selling to big global retailers like IKEA and Tesco, but it also has a solid presence in India with nearly 1,850 products under its own brand.

Financials and valuation

The company runs three manufacturing plants with a combined capacity of 33,000 tons per year. Money raised will help pay off debt and upgrade machinery.

Revenue jumped from ₹443 crore in FY23 to ₹558 crore in FY25, while net profit grew from ₹28 crore to ₹47 crore.

In FY25, it posted an EBITDA margin of just over 18% and return on equity near 19%.

At the top price band, the P/E ratio sits at about 30x—so investors are definitely watching closely.