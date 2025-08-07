Next Article
TSMC exempt from Trump's 100% tariff on semiconductor chips
Big news for tech: Taiwan's TSMC, a leading chipmaker, won't have to pay the steep new 100% tariff on semiconductor chips coming into the US.
Taiwan's National Development Council confirmed that since TSMC has factories in America, it qualifies for an exemption under President Trump's latest move to boost local chip production.
Apple and other US firms breathe easy
This exemption is a major win for companies like Apple that rely on TSMC chips to power everything from iPhones to laptops.
By keeping costs stable, it helps prevent price hikes on electronics and supports efforts to strengthen US-based manufacturing.
The tech industry is hoping this keeps supply chains running smoother after all the recent global chip shortages.