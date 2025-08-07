UP tax collections soar in July, reach 74% of target

According to Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, the uptick comes mainly from higher GST and VAT collections. GST brought in nearly ₹7,000 crore (a bit more than last year), and VAT also saw a healthy rise. State taxes overall grew by over ₹300 crore compared to July 2024.

Excise revenue also close to target

By the end of July, UP had collected over ₹72,000 crore in taxes so far this financial year.

Excise revenue is especially close to target at nearly 97%.

Even non-tax sources like mining brought in more money this time around—making it a pretty good run for the state's budget.