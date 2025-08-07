UP tax collections soar in July, reach 74% of target
Uttar Pradesh just had a strong month for tax and non-tax collections, pulling in ₹18,394.27 crore this July—up over ₹1,089.67 crore from last year.
The state has already reached 74.2% of its yearly revenue goal, giving its finances a solid boost.
FM says GST, VAT are main contributors
According to Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, the uptick comes mainly from higher GST and VAT collections.
GST brought in nearly ₹7,000 crore (a bit more than last year), and VAT also saw a healthy rise.
State taxes overall grew by over ₹300 crore compared to July 2024.
Excise revenue also close to target
By the end of July, UP had collected over ₹72,000 crore in taxes so far this financial year.
Excise revenue is especially close to target at nearly 97%.
Even non-tax sources like mining brought in more money this time around—making it a pretty good run for the state's budget.