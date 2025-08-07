All Time Plastics raises ₹120cr ahead of IPO

Funds will help buy new machinery

The funds will help buy new machinery for their Manekpur plant in Gujarat and pay down some debt.

All Time Plastics has been around for 14 years, mostly selling to Europe, the UK, and the US—but they're looking to grow at home in India too.

The IPO is managed by Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors, with shares expected to hit stock exchanges by August 14.