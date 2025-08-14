All Time Plastics rises 14% on debut: What to know Business Aug 14, 2025

All Time Plastics, a Mumbai-based maker of everyday plastic goods, made a lively entry into the stock market this week.

Its ₹400 crore IPO was in high demand—oversubscribed 8.34 times—and shares opened at ₹314.30 on the BSE, up 14% from the issue price of ₹275.

By day's end, shares settled at ₹283.30 on the NSE, with trading volume hitting 1.86 crore and a total market value of ₹1,856 crore.