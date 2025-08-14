All Time Plastics rises 14% on debut: What to know
All Time Plastics, a Mumbai-based maker of everyday plastic goods, made a lively entry into the stock market this week.
Its ₹400 crore IPO was in high demand—oversubscribed 8.34 times—and shares opened at ₹314.30 on the BSE, up 14% from the issue price of ₹275.
By day's end, shares settled at ₹283.30 on the NSE, with trading volume hitting 1.86 crore and a total market value of ₹1,856 crore.
The company makes everyday plastic goods
The company is big in plastic consumerware—think kitchenware, storage boxes, bath sets, bottles and more—with over 1,800 different products.
Most of its business (over 85%) comes from exports to places like Europe, the UK and the US.
Financials and IPO details
Revenue jumped from ₹443 crore in FY23 to ₹558 crore in FY25; net profit nearly doubled from ₹28 crore to ₹47 crore in that time.
The IPO funds will help buy new machinery for their Gujarat plant, pay off ₹143 crore in debt and support expansion plans going forward.