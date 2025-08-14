Cash for cleaner steel: India launches ₹1,000/tonne incentive plan

Steel is a big deal in India

Steel is a big deal in India—it's the world's second-largest producer—but it also creates more pollution than the global average, making up 12% of the country's total emissions.

This incentive program (running from 2026-27 to 2030-31) pushes companies to switch to greener tech and aims for 60 million tons of sustainable steel by 2031.

If it works, it means less pollution here at home and keeps Indian steel competitive worldwide—a win-win for climate goals and jobs.