JSW Cement aims to become India's No. 2 cement maker

JSW Cement shares open at ₹147

On its first day, JSW Cement shares opened over 4% above their issue price at ₹147 and closed at ₹146.05 on the BSE, giving it a market value of nearly ₹20,000 crore.

Right now, it ranks ninth in India with an annual capacity of 20.6 million tonnes—but with industry leaders UltraTech and Adani dominating almost half the market, JSW Cement is looking to climb up fast in one of the world's biggest cement markets.