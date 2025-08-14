Next Article
JSW Cement aims to become India's No. 2 cement maker
JSW Cement, part of the JSW Group, officially joined the stock exchanges today. The company's big goal? To break into India's top two cement producers.
JSW Steel, the flagship company of the group, is currently India's largest steel maker.
JSW Cement shares open at ₹147
On its first day, JSW Cement shares opened over 4% above their issue price at ₹147 and closed at ₹146.05 on the BSE, giving it a market value of nearly ₹20,000 crore.
Right now, it ranks ninth in India with an annual capacity of 20.6 million tonnes—but with industry leaders UltraTech and Adani dominating almost half the market, JSW Cement is looking to climb up fast in one of the world's biggest cement markets.