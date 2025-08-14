ICICI Bank to run India's 1st barrier-free toll plazas

India is set to launch its first-ever barrier-free toll system at Choryasi Toll Plaza on NH-48 in Gujarat, with ICICI Bank handling all the digital payments. Instead of stopping at booths, cars just drive through—AI cameras and RFID scanners automatically charge you, making the whole process seamless.

MLFF tech This multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tech means no more waiting in long lines or fumbling for cash. It cuts down traffic jams and speeds up trips on the busy Bharuch-Surat highway.

Since only banks can run these systems, ICICI Bank is taking care of everything behind the scenes to keep payments smooth and transparent.

Fully contactless The project takes tolls a step further by making them fully contactless.

Expect more pilot projects like this on other major roads soon.