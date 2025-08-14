India is moving quickly on new free trade agreements
India is moving quickly on new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to open up more export markets and make its trade less vulnerable to global ups and downs.
After wrapping up talks with Oman, India is now pushing for a deal with the European Union, although it is unlikely to be concluded by the end of 2025.
What does it mean for Indian businesses?
These FTAs could make a real difference for Indian businesses and young professionals.
The India-EFTA deal—with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein—will kick in from October 1, 2024, offering lower duties for Indian exporters.
The recent UK-India FTA promises zero tariffs on nearly all Indian exports and opens doors for goods, services, and even workforce mobility.
Earlier agreements like the one with Australia have already boosted trade numbers. Plus, ongoing talks with ASEAN are all about breaking down tricky non-tariff barriers and making cross-border business smoother through digital tools—good news if you're eyeing global opportunities or just want to see more "Made in India" products around the world.