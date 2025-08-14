IndianOil's Q1 profit jumps 83% on record sales

Refineries ran at an impressive 107% capacity

Petroleum product sales grew by 4%, petrochemicals by 10%, and exports (mostly diesel and naphtha) shot up 14%.

Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney noted that buying Russian oil is all about economics, with Russian crude making up 24% of imports this quarter.

Shares also ticked up after the results.