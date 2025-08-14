Next Article
IndianOil's Q1 profit jumps 83% on record sales
IndianOil just posted a huge 83% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, reaching ₹6,808 crore compared to last year's ₹3,723 crore.
This boost comes from record sales—26.3 million metric tons of petroleum products and petrochemicals moved in just one quarter.
Petroleum product sales grew by 4%, petrochemicals by 10%, and exports (mostly diesel and naphtha) shot up 14%.
IndianOil's refineries ran at an impressive 107% capacity.
Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney noted that buying Russian oil is all about economics, with Russian crude making up 24% of imports this quarter.
Shares also ticked up after the results.