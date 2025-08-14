Vedanta to invest $5 billion in India

Vedanta's recent investments and operations in India

Over the past few years, Vedanta has put in $2.5 billion to ramp up production and bring in new tech—plus, they run India's largest onshore oil field.

Their subsidiary Hindustan Zinc just got board approval for a fresh $1.4 billion investment this year to double its capacity by building a new smelting complex in Udaipur and expanding mines.

All this is about making Vedanta an even bigger player in India's natural resources game.