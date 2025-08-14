Next Article
Vedanta to invest $5 billion in India
Vedanta Ltd is investing $5 billion to boost its Indian operations, aiming to expand capacity and lock in raw materials.
This move is part of a larger $8.5 billion plan, and comes as the company already runs some of the world's biggest aluminum and zinc facilities.
Vedanta's recent investments and operations in India
Over the past few years, Vedanta has put in $2.5 billion to ramp up production and bring in new tech—plus, they run India's largest onshore oil field.
Their subsidiary Hindustan Zinc just got board approval for a fresh $1.4 billion investment this year to double its capacity by building a new smelting complex in Udaipur and expanding mines.
All this is about making Vedanta an even bigger player in India's natural resources game.