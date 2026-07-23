Allcargo Logistics backs India's MSMEs with smarter logistics solutions
Business
Allcargo Logistics is stepping up to support India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by offering smarter logistics solutions.
Their goal? Help local businesses, like Lucknow's Chikankari makers and Bhadohi's carpet weavers, get their products out faster and reach more markets, using tools like real-time shipment tracking and multimodal transport.
Allcargo expands to 71 transshipment centers
To really back these MSMEs, Allcargo has gone from 21 to 71 transshipment centers and now covers over 32,000 PIN codes.
Managing Director and CEO Ketan Kulkarni says it's all about building "agile, resilient and future-ready supply chains" so these businesses can grow while keeping their unique regional skills alive.