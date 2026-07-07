Allcargo Logistics doubles down on India using AI and tracking
Business
Allcargo Logistics is doubling down on India, using AI and smart tech to make shipping faster and more reliable, even with challenges like rising fuel prices.
After a major business revamp, the company now reaches over 19,000 PIN codes, leaning on predictive analytics and real-time tracking to keep things running smoothly.
Allcargo rolls out digital platforms
Backed by new government policies and better infrastructure, Allcargo is rolling out digital platforms for everything from warehouse management to route planning.
They are also planning a prepaid wallet for small businesses and retail customers (think loyalty points and cash back).
It is all about staying ahead as India's logistics scene gets smarter.