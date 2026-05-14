Allegiant completes $1.5B Sun Country acquisition, CEO calls defining moment
Allegiant Air has officially acquired Sun Country Airlines for $1.5 billion, a move the CEO calls a "defining moment" to keep budget travel alive after Spirit Airlines's recent shutdown.
The deal, announced in January and now approved by regulators, aims to make flying more affordable even as low-cost airlines face tough times.
Allegiant network reaches nearly 175 cities
With Sun Country in the mix, Allegiant's network jumps to nearly 175 cities and about 195 planes.
Sun Country also brings in new business like Amazon cargo flights and charters for sports teams and casinos.
For now, both airlines will keep running separately but plan to combine under the Allegiant name over time.
Minneapolis-St. Paul stays a major hub, which should mean more flight options, especially if you're flying from smaller or mid-sized cities.